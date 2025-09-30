Agriculture Land Lease Workshop scheduled in Chadron

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Cattle graze on land in western Nebraska. Photo by Maria Tibbets

Workshop-RFP-092225

An Agriculture Land Lease Workshop will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Bordeaux Room at Chadron State College Student Center. The workshop will review the latest trends in cash rental rates, lease provisions and crop-share lease considerations.

The session aims to equip both landlords and tenants with up-to-date management strategies for agricultural land leases. Participants will gain insights from Nebraska Extension Educators Jessica Groskopf and Brock Ortner, who will present findings from the 2025 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Survey. Additionally, they will cover common lease provisions for agricultural land and share effective tips for enhancing landlord-tenant communications.

The workshop is free, but registration is required by Oct. 6. To reserve your spot, call the Dawes County Extension Office at (308) 432-3373. Note that the event may be canceled if there are insufficient pre-registrations.

For more information or assistance regarding the program, contact Brock Ortner, Extension educator, Nebraska Extension, at (308) 327-2312 or via email at bortner2@unl.edu .