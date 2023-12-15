Agriculture will continue to be a target for climate activists

Ag seems to have dodged a bullet at the COP28 but as you can imagine there are a lot of anti-agriculture groups that are not happy about that.

I got a press release on Tuesday from Plant Based Treaty, which I had never heard of before. The headline was “Groundbreaking report provides framework for a climate in peril.” The first sentence of the press release said, “A new report, presented at COP28 by Plant Based Treaty, outlines a global plan that will reduce the world’s food system’s massive impact on climate change by transitioning from animal agricultural to plant-based.”

The group claims we are “eating our way to the planetary brink” and that our global food system is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions even greater than all forms of transportation.

The group boasts support from Amsterdam, Edinburgh and Los Angeles, 120,000 individual endorsers, five Nobel laureates, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change scientists and more than 3,000 groups and businesses.

This doesn’t seem like much especially when you can name only three states in the world that support you, but this is only one of several groups with the same mantra.

What did happen in Dubai at the COP28 that may impact farmers and ranchers in the future is a pledge many countries signed to keep agriculture in the crosshairs in future climate meetings.

According to an article in Reuters, “A total of 158 nations have endorsed the UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action , committing to integrate food into their climate plans by 2025.”

Livestock emissions was a topic that was brought up repeatedly at the COP28 and a Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations report provided its pathways to improving animal health by “adopting better breeding practices, reducing food loss and waste, and directly targeting greenhouse gas emissions.”

The problem is that groups like Plant Based Treaty are freaking out over climate change and proposing solutions that are damaging to food producers. Their three core principles are: no land use change, ecosystem degradation or deforestation for animal agriculture, an active transition away from animal-based food systems to plant-based systems and actively restoring forests and rewilding landscapes. In other words, no more livestock production in the world.

These people need to know that livestock produce more than meat and that by destroying grasslands and turning them into forests they run the risk of endangering many species who thrive in these ecosystems.

But I’m sure they are not interested in what I have to say.

Fortunately, that agriculture industry is represented by several groups many of whom attended the COP28 and advocated for their constituents and will continue to do so. Farmers and ranchers are busy people and can’t afford to run to Dubai to advocate for their industry so having farm groups to advocate for them is extremely important. So don’t forget to support these farm groups that represent you so they can continue the good fight.