Agronomy roots STEM in youth

CURTIS, Neb. — Youngsters love bugs. And, growing things. And, usually, playing in the dirt.

They can do all three and much more during the Third annual Agronomy Youth Field Day on Wednesday, Aug. 8 in Curtis, Neb.

Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture are organizing the event together.

"We have had a great turnout by youth the past two years, and lots of fun with hands-on learning activities," said Brad Ramsdale, Ph.D., NCTA agronomy professor.

"This year we have added speakers and resources from Nebraska Extension," said the coach of NCTA's three-time champion crops judging team.

Crop science is more than just plants growing in soil. For Nebraska's food and feed producers, it means a blend of STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Much of the 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. sessions at NCTA focus on career opportunities and the benefits of lifelong STEM knowledge.

Getting their hands into science and agronomy, irrigation and mechanized agriculture will be fun and interesting, said Kathy Burr, Nebraska Extension educator based in Frontier County.

The field day isn't just for youngsters in 4-H or other youth programs, Burr said. Parents, club leaders or other adults are encouraged to register for the free field day, too.

Topics and hands-on activities for youth will feature: plant, weeds, insect identification; irrigation, soil erosion, soil types, agricultural equipment, and careers in crops science and agronomy.

After spending the day in the field or crops laboratory at the college campus, students should have a better understanding of what, exactly, the word "agronomy" is all about, Ramsdale said.

Lunch will be provided. Registration is online for both youth and adults, and is requested by Aug. 3 at:

htps://go.unl.edu/agronomyyouthfieldday.

For ques ons about registra on, contact Burr at (308) 367-4424 or kathy.burr@unl.edu.