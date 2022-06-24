Agronomy Youth Field Day is July 6 in Curtis

CURTIS, Neb. — Youth can get a new perspective of growing crops out in the field through the eyes of an aerial drone.

The 6th annual Agronomy Youth Field Day will be Wednesday, July 6 at Curtis, sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

NCTA Agronomy Professor Brad Ramsdale will join researchers and educators from University of Nebraska Extension for the free, daylong workshop geared toward youth, ages 9 to 18.

“Youth will have fun learning about the diverse world of agronomy and careers in crop science,” said Ramsdale.

Hands-on activities focus on two age groups, 9-11 years old and 12-18 years old.

“They will have hands-on learning activities such as using drones and sensors for crop nutrient management. And, youth will learn to identify insects and weeds, and how corn hybrids are developed,” Ramsdale said.

Sessions will be out in the field laboratory and in NCTA classrooms, said Kathy Burr of Nebraska Extension Frontier County.

Parents and adults are welcome to attend, as well. Activities are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center at NCTA.

The field day is free and includes a noon lunch provided by Ag Valley Coop. However, for meal counts and materials, online advance registration is requested by June 30 at https://go.unl.edu/agronomy-youth-field-day

For more information, call Frontier County Extension at (308) 367-4424 or email kathy.burr@unl.edu .