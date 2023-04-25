Sarah Paisley Nebraska Extension 4-H educator, led a dairy lesson with students about dairy production and products. Courtesy Photo

Students in several area communities are experiencing an “Agsplosion” as the third annual ag literacy event makes its way across western Nebraska.

With the aid of 4-H educators in the Panhandle, the event is designed to engage youth in interactive sessions highlighting Nebraska’s No. 1 industry, agriculture.

“We (4-H educators) came together and put together several lesson plans that capture the different areas of agriculture in our area,” said Nathan Rice, Nebraska Extension 4-H educator for Scotts Bluff, Kimball and Banner counties.

The Agsplosion event covers everything from dry edible beans to beef cattle and ag technology.

“It’s just a great way of teaching and showing kids early on where their food comes and understanding without agriculture, we wouldn’t have food to eat,” he said.

The students range from second to third graders, depending on the school.

Agsplosion has been ongoing since April 18 and will continue on April 26 in Hemingford at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds, May 2 in Scottsbluff at Panhandle Research and Extension, and May 3 in Chadron at the Dawes County Fairgrounds.

The ag literacy event is sponsored by Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Wheat Board, Farm Bureau – Morrill, Cheyenne, Sheridan Counties, Oshkosh Heifer Development and Walther Farms, Inc.