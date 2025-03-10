Aims Community College hosts free Ag Day Open House to celebrate local agriculture

Aims Community College invites the public to its Ag Day Open House. Photo courtesy Aims Community College

Aims-RFP-031025

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Aims Community College invites the public to its Ag Day Open House . This free, family-friendly event celebrates local agriculture and provides hands-on educational experiences for all ages, ensuring every participant leaves with a wealth of new knowledge.



Join us at the Aims Fort Lupton Campus on March 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. for an interactive and engaging experience showcasing agriculture’s essential role in the local economy and daily life.

“Weld County is one of the top ag-producing areas in the United States,” said Heidi Windell, treasurer of the Aims Board of Trustees. “I’m thrilled that Aims celebrates this legacy on the Fort Lupton Campus.”

This open house allows attendees to learn about modern agricultural practices, connect with industry professionals, and explore Aims Agricultural Science and Technology programs and facilities. Visitors can tour the agricultural sciences greenhouse and classrooms, meet faculty and students, and engage in various fun and educational activities presented by Aims departments and community partners.

Featured Activities and Demonstrations Include:

“Agriculture is a cornerstone of our community and economy, and we’re excited to invite the public to experience it firsthand,” said Agricultural Sciences and Technology Department Chair Amy McFarland. “From animal science and drone technology to sustainable gardening and transportation, Ag Day offers something for everyone, whether you’re a student exploring career options or a community member interested in learning more about where your food comes from.”



Nationally, Agriculture Day is recognized on March 18, 2025. The national celebration honors and celebrates the abundance provided by agriculture and the people behind it — farmers, ranchers, researchers and many more. Every year, producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and countless others across America join together to recognize the contributions of agriculture.

Aims Ag Day Open House is free and open to the public. Families, students, and community members of all ages are encouraged to attend. For more information, visit events.aims.edu .