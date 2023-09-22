Aims Community College partners with OSHA to offer ag safety training

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — Workers in the agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting industry experienced one of the highest fatal injury rates at 20 deaths per 100,000 full-time workers, compared to a rate of 3.6 deaths per 100,000 workers for all U.S. industries. To foster a culture of safety for people entering those fields, the Aims Community College Agricultural Science program and the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration Alliance Program are hosting a free safety training on Oct. 27 for students and the general public.



The safety training begins at 9 a.m. at the Aims Fort Lupton Campus, 260 College Avenue. Topics covered include ag in cooperative programs, grain handling, mental health and personal protective equipment (PPE). “It provides hands-on training applicable to our students in the industry,” said Agricultural Sciences and Technology Department Chair and Professor Amy McFarland. “We try to teach and integrate these things into our curriculum, but sometimes it’s harder than others. So this gives a really specific training opportunity for students.”

The afternoon session consists of a tour of the Molson Coors grain elevator in Longmont. McFarland sees the tour as a complement to the classroom instruction. “There is a benefit of seeing best practices in action with a company and facility known for a high level of safety.”

OSHA’s Alliance Program works with groups committed to worker safety and health to prevent workplace fatalities, injuries and illnesses. Aims signed an agreement with the OSHA Alliance Program in July 2023. The partnership provides student safety training and focuses on hazard identification techniques, programs and methods. The two-year alliance helps current and future agriculture workers foster safe working environments.

“Working together with Aims Community College, we can equip young people — many of whom will enter the agricultural industry — with the understanding of how to recognize workplace hazards and avoid harm. This alliance will also help us educate and inform the general public on staying safe and healthy in the workplace,” explained OSHA Area Director Amanda Kupper.

Space for the training is limited and registration is required. Current Aims students have priority registration. Visit aims.co/osha-training to get more information and sign up for the training.