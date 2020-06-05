Aksarben Stock Show plans continue on track for Sept. 24-27

2020 Livestock Judging was presented by American Foods Group.

Photo courtesy Legacy Livestock

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – The Aksarben Stock Show presented by the Aksarben Foundation remains on schedule for Sept. 24–27, 2020. The stock show is managed and produced by the Nebraska State Fair. While we are all facing many uncertainties, our team is optimistic and continuing to prepare and plan. The safety and well-being of our guests, exhibitors, contestants, vendors, sponsors and community always comes first, so we are closely following the directives of local and national health agencies: Central District Health Department, Department of Agriculture, the City of Grand Island, Hall County, and the Nebraska governor’s Office.

We are grateful for the community’s patience and support, and we look forward to being part of the Heartland’s healing. Show judge announcements were made for beef, swine, sheep and goat on social media. Respectfully Chan Phillips from Oklahoma for beef; Kim Brock from Oklahoma for swine; Brent Jennings from North Carolina for sheep, and Nick Hammett from Missouri will judge goats. There were over 2,800 animals entered for the 2019 Aksarben Stock Show.

Thank you to our 2020 sponsors and donors: Aksarben Foundation, American Foods Group, Farm Credit Services of America, Five Points Bank, First National Bank of Omaha, Nebraska State Fair, Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation, Pinnacle Bank and Valmont. For more information on the state’s largest stock show, visit http://www.showaksarben.com