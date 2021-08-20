ALB accepting applications for industry promotional funding programs

The American Lamb Board’s end of the fiscal year 2021 is approaching Sept. 30; however, producers and industry partners still have time to submit an application for the Promotional Funding Program. This year ALB has already supported the following programs:

• Montana Wool Growers – Range Days Lamb Lunch

• Johnson County Fair Lamb Feed

• Meeker Sheep Dog Championship- 2021 Jammin Lamb Festival

• The Original SD BBQ Championships

• 35th Southern Illinois Sheep and Craft Festival

• North East Youth Sheep Show

• Missouri State Fair Consumer Showcase Cooking Demo

• Wisconsin State Fair Baa Booth

• Trailing of the Sheep Festival

ALB has combined its two industry funding/support programs, the Local Lamb Promotional Funds Program and the Supplier Cooperative Funds Program. The new program, the Promotional Partnership Program, is designed to create more flexibility for industry partners. Applications can be made throughout the year, so there is no longer a deadline. This allows the industry to apply as opportunities arise.

There are four categories of funding/support available:

1. Cash sponsorships for events or educational conferences. This category is primarily meant for industry organizations who have existing, successful events or conferences they host regularly with existing sponsorship packages available.

2. Donation requests for promotional materials that are sold on LambResourceCenter.com, such as spice tins, reusable grocery bags, hats, aprons and socks, up to $100 value. Materials need to be used for non-industry events.

3. Donation requests for lamb products to sample at local events or conferences (cannot be industry-related). Requests cannot exceed $1,000 and if the partner is providing the lamb, an invoice is required which reflects reasonable wholesale pricing.

4. Branded promotional partnerships. This category is designed for lamb suppliers and direct marketers to help offset the cost of branded marketing and promotional activities. These activities could include but are not limited to, participation at events or conferences, development of point-of-sale materials and/or packaging, website design, digital marketing and in-store sampling. This category requires the partner to invest at least 50% of the total cost of the project, and provide documentation.

All applicants are required to acknowledge ALB support and provide a short final written report detailing the results. ALB staff is happy to provide consulting/guidance to industry members who are interested in tapping into its expertise, such as event execution, social media campaigns and website development. To request an application, contact Rae@AmericanLamb.com .