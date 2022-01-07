ALB provides resource database

Increasing flock productivity and improving the ability to deliver upon consumer demands is a major focus of the U.S. sheep industry. The American Lamb Board has gathered existing resources that address these topics of importance to all segments of the U.S. sheep industry. This free Best Practices Resource Database is available on http://www.LambResourceCenter.com .

“A universal tool being asked for by all segments of the industry is a database that is easily accessible to search for existing resources that address a wide variety of production topics,” said Gwen Kitzan, ALB chair. “We’ve compiled these resources and made them available as a downloadable database that is searchable, but not an endorsement.”

A wide range of educational resources is included in the Best Practices Resource Database. Information formats include:

· Videos

· Articles and fact sheets

· Textbooks

· Peer-reviewed journal articles

· Webinars and online courses

· Websites

Topics in the database include:

· Animal handling

· Animal health

· Environmental stewardship

· Genetics and selection

· Survivability

· Nutrition

· Meat quality

· Reproduction management

· Birth management

· Forages and grazing

Those who have educational resources that may fit this database can submit them through an online form. An editorial board will make final acceptability decisions.

Check out the Best Practices Resources Database at https://www.lambresourcecenter.com/resources-blog/resource-database

The American Lamb Board is an industry-funded national research, promotion and information checkoff program that works on behalf of all American producers, feeders, seedstock producers, direct marketers and processors to build awareness and demand for American Lamb. One of its long-term goals is to collaborate and communicate with industry partners and stakeholders to expand efforts to grow, promote, improve and support American Lamb.