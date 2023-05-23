Alford others criticize Kerry remarks at AIM for Climate

Alford

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., has led a congressional letter criticizing the remarks of John Kerry, the White House climate adviser, at the AIM for Climate conference.

The letter was sent to President Biden and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. Signers included House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa.

“In reality, the AIM for Climate Summit provided the opportunity for speakers like Special President Envoy for Climate John Kerry to attack America’s hardworking farmers and ranchers and paint them as the sole scapegoat for greenhouse gas emissions. We strongly urge you to denounce Kerry’s remarks. These comments are a blatant slap in the face to the hardworking individuals that spend their lives sustainably producing our world’s food, fuel and fiber,” the legislators wrote.