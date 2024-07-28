All-around race heads to Championship Sunday at CFD Rodeo

Breakaway roper Amanda Terrell from LaSalle, Colo., matched the fastest time of the 2024 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo when she won Semi Finals 2 with a 3.8-second run. Terrell is a recent college graduate who will return to Texas Tech University this fall to pursue a master’s degree. PRCA photo by Jackie Jensen

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Thanks to Saturday’s Semi Finals 2, the all-around cowboy race at the 128th Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo will come down to a Championship Sunday battle between a pair of Oklahomans.

Rough stock rider Wacey Schalla, who is from the tiny western Oklahoma town of Arapaho, won the bareback riding in Semi Finals 2 with an 88-point ride on Stace Smith Rodeo’s bucking horse named Independence. The 18-year-old cowboy is in his rookie season in professional rodeo and earned both the all-around and the bull riding championship at the College National Finals Rodeo in June.

On Friday he won Semi Finals 1 in the bull riding with 91 points, the highest score of the rodeo thus far. He will compete in both events on Sunday at Frontier Park. He has earned about $11,600 so far this year at CFD.

Schalla’s competition for the coveted all-around championship at the Daddy of ’em All is the 2022 CFD All-Around Champion Coleman Proctor. Proctor, who is from the slightly larger eastern Oklahoma town of Pryor, is more than twice Schalla’s age at 38. He is the veteran of the pair, having qualified for eight Wrangler National Finals Rodeos in team roping.

In Semi Finals 2, Proctor and his partner Logan Medlin of Tatum, N.M., placed third in team roping. They have each won nearly $7,200 in that event so far at CFD. Proctor also competes in the steer roping and comes into Championship Sunday as the top-ranked cowboy in that event with nearly $11,000 won during the earlier rounds.

While Proctor has a healthy lead in money won, Championship Sunday competition at the Daddy of ’em All can surprise even the experts. Proctor will compete first in steer roping, with Schalla following closely in the bareback riding. Proctor is back in team roping four events later with Schalla returning in the bull riding near the end of the finals.

The highest money winner in Semi Finals 2 was bull rider Jace Trosclair of Chavin, La. He was the only bull rider to make a qualified ride on Saturday. He scored 86 points on Dakota Rodeo’s bull Bubba G and earned nearly $9,500.

Amanda Terrell of LaSalle, Colo., matched the fastest time of the 2024 CFD when she won the breakaway roping with a time of 3.8 seconds. The recent college graduate will return to Texas Tech University this fall to pursue her master’s degree in agricultural communications and continue to compete on the Red Raiders’ rodeo team.

In barrel racing Leslie Smalygo of Skiatook, Oklahoma, and her 13-year-old gelding Justaheartbeattofame that she calls Gus stopped the clock in 17.09 seconds to win Semi Finals 2. On Thursday they tied for the win in Quarterfinals 6 and on July 17th they won the progressive round of barrel racing. The duo won the Calgary Stampede earlier in July and would love to win two of rodeo’s most iconic events in the same month.

Other event winners in Semi Finals 2 were steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nevada, with 5.9 seconds; Gus Gaillard of Morse, Texas, with 87.5 points on Brookman Rodeo’s bucking horse Satisfaction in the saddle bronc riding; team roping brothers Riley and Brady Minor of Ellensburg, Wash., with 10.1 seconds; and tie-down roper Britt Bedke of Oakley, Idaho, with 12.5.

The champion of the Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding was crowned on Saturday with the title going to Clint Read of Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, who totaled 159 points on two bucking horses to take home the prize package.

The 2024 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo begins its conclusion at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday where champions will be crowned in 10 events and the all-around and winners will take home a share of the more than $1 million purse.

The following are unofficial results from Semi Finals 2 (eighth performance) at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 26. Top six in each event advance to Championship Sunday.

Bareback Riding: 1, Wacey Schalla, Arapaho, Okla., 88 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Independence, $3,154. 2, (tie) Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba, Canada, and Clay Jorgenson, Watford City, N.D., 85.5, $2,055 each. 4, (tie) Trevar McAllister, Ronan, Mont., and Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, La., 85, $908 each. 6, Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas, 84, $478 .

Breakaway Roping: (five times) 1, Amanda Terrell, LaSalle, Colo., 3.8 seconds, $6,290. 2, Jordan McNamee, Laramie, Wyo., 4.5, $4,810. 3, Kelsie Domer, Dublin, Texas, 5.9, $3,515. 4, Shelby Whiting, Paola, Kan., 6.2, $2,405. 5, Eryn Maddock, Adrian, Ore., 6.6, $1,480.

Tie Down Roping: 1, Britt Bedke, Oakley, Idaho, 12.5 seconds, $5,200. 2, Ty Harris, San Angelo, Texas, 13.0, $4,300. 3, Chantz Webster, Weatherford, Texas, 13.2, $3,400. 4, Brayden Roe, Wendell, Idaho, 13.4, $2,500. 5, Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, Texas, 15.8, $1,600. 6, Dontae Pacheco, Blanco, N.M., and Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La., 18.4, $450 each. (Pacheco advances on tiebreaker.)

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Gus Gaillard, Morse, Texas, 87.5 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Satisfaction, $3,035. 2, Logan Cook, Alto, Texas, 85.5, $2,299. 3, Parker Fleet, Axtell, Texas, 85, $1,655. 4, (tie) Coleman Shallbetter, Gunnison, Colo.; Cash Wilson, Wall, S.D.; and Allen Boore, Axtell, Utah, 84.5, $736 each.

Team Roping: 1, Riley and Brady Minor, Ellensburg, Wash., 10.1 seconds, $5,200 each. 2, Kaleb Driggers, Hoboken, Ga., and Junior Nogueira, Presidente Prude, Brazil, 10.3, $4,300 each. 3, Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla., and Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M., 13.4, $3,400 each. 4, Gavin and Wyatt Hershberger, Congress, Ariz., 14.4, $2,500 each. 5, (tie) Cole Thomas, Meadville, Miss., and Dylin Ahlstrom, Hooper, Utah; and Billy Bob Brown, Carbon, Texas, and Josh Patton, Shallowater, Texas, 15.8, $1,250 each.

Steer Wrestling: 1, Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev., 5.9 seconds, $4,060. 2, Jesse Brown, Baker City, Ore., 6.3, $3,360. 3, Gus McGinn, Haines, Ore., 6.4, $2,660. 4, Trisyn Kalawaia, Hilo, Hawaii, 7.2, $1,960. 5, Jayce Doan, Hazelton, N.D., 7.2, $1,260. 6, (tie) Jay Williamson, Weatherford, Texas, and Austin Hurlburt, Norfolk, Neb., 7.3, $350 each. (Williamson advances on tiebreaker.)

Barrel Racing: 1, Leslie Smalygo, Skiatook, Okla., 17.09 seconds, $5,375. 2, Jordon Briggs, Tolar, Texas, 17.19, $4,449. 3, Abby Phillips, Marshall, Texas, 17.30, $3,522 . 4, Julie Plourde, Saint-Gedeon, Quebec, Canada, 17.36, $2,595. 5, Wenda Johnson, Pawhuska, Okla., 17.37, $1,668. 6, Angela Ganter, Abilene, Texas, $927.

Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Jace Trosclair, Chauvin, La., 86 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Bubba G, $9,421. (Also advancing: Jake Garner, Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada; Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont.; Cooper James, Erda, Utah; Fulton Rutland, Westville, Okla.; T.J. Gray, Dairy, Ore.; Ky Hamilton, Mackay, Queensland, Australia; and Marco Juarez, Anthony, N.M.)

Rookie Saddle Bronc Riding: First round winners: 1, Hank Whitaker, 81 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s 463, $1,219. 2, (tie) Clint Read, Wildwood, Alberta, Canada, and Dylan Young, Sturgeon County, Aberta, Canada, 79. $794 each. 4, (tie) Skinny Parsons, Springdale, Ark., and Sid Skiver, Nogales, Ariz., 78, $351 each. 6, Tucker Bourdet, Hollister, Calif., 76, $185. Second round winners: 1. Drew Bordelon, Ville Platte, La., 84 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s 507, $1,219. 2, Bourdet, 82, $924. 3, Read, 80, $665. 4, Noel Raynard Johnson, Phoenix, Ariz., 77, $443. 5, Skiver, 75, $259. 6, (tie) Josue Molina, Pampa, Texas; Beau Scarborough, Pine Bluff, Wyo., and Jackson Ford, Sturgis, S.D., 74, $62 each. Total on Two: 1, Read, 159, $1,219. 2, Bourdet, 158, $924. 3, Skiver, 153, $665. 4, Whitaker, 149, $443. 5, Molina, 148, $259. 6, (tie) Ford and Parsons, 147, $92.

Wild Horse Race: 1, Kenny Electric, $600. 2, Stillbroke, $450. 3, Team McKinney, $300. 4, Billy Scharton, $150.