Alves leading PBR at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – An electric crowd watched three-time Professional Bull Riders World Champion Silvano Alves take the lead in the PBR Cheyenne Frontier Days on Monday night.

Alves rode How Bout It (Sellers Bucking Bulls) for the required 8 seconds in the opening round to start his day at the "Daddy of 'em All," the world's largest outdoor rodeo and western celebration.

He then covered Arkansas Flash (Barrett Bucking Bulls/Willis #2) for 86 points in the championship round to win the round and take the lead in the uniquely formatted, two-day event.

This event marks the first and only time in history that top CBR and PBR riders will compete head-to-head as 30 of the top PBR riders competed on Monday in a long round and 15 in the championship round for PBR world points.

This is the first time that PBR is back at Cheyenne Frontier Days since 2010.

On Tuesday night, 30 of the top CBR riders will compete in the same long round/championship round format for the CBR Championship. The event aggregate will be paid based on the final scores among all 60 riders over both days of competition.

Recommended Stories For You

Alison De Souza rode Dirty Blonde (D4 Cattle Co.) for 83.75 points in the first round before earning 84.25 points aboard Speckled Chicken (Rawson/Probst) in the championship round to finish in second place.

Third place went to Marco Eguchi, who tallied 87 points on his opening round bull, Redneck (Jerilyn Harmon's Elite Bulls). He was unable to make the whistle on Scooby (Hat Brand Rodeo) in the championship round.

In his first time competing at Cheyenne Frontier Days, Matt Triplett had the second-highest score in the first round with 86.75 points, but he couldn't make the whistle on his second bull, Wet Paint (Rockin R Bucking Bulls).

On his lone ride of the night, Justin Granger finished in fifth place with 86 points aboard Shishkabob (Barrett Bucking Bulls/Willis #2) in the opening round. He failed to cover Beast of Burden (Jerilyn Harmon's Elite Bulls).

Fans will be able to watch all of tonight's action from Cheyenne on RidePass.com or via the RidePass mobile app on Tuesday at 8 a.m. The 2018 CBR Championship will be broadcast in its entirety on RidePass beginning at 8 p.m.

PBR Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne, Wyo.

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2-Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Silvano Alves, 85.5-86 – 171.5

Alisson De Souza, 83.75-84.25-168

Marco Eguchi, 87

Matt Triplett, 86.75

Justin Granger, 86

Stetson Lawrence, 85.5

Gage Gay, 85

Cody Campbell, 84.75

Brock Radford, 0-84.5

Dakota Buttar, 84

Michael Lane, 82.25