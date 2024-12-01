Amazon boss funds research into reducing methane in cattle via vaccines

The research will try to establish a vaccine that could have enormous potential across the world. Photo by Chris McCullough

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos has pledged millions of dollars into research to significantly cut methane emissions from cattle using a number of intervention methods including vaccines.

The multi-billionaire is providing a $9.4 million grant, via his Bezos Earth Fund, to a collaboration between the Pirbright Institute and the Royal Veterinary College in the UK.

The ambitious research project will use state-of the-art biotechnology to figure out the mechanism by which a vaccine could cut livestock methane emissions by more than 30%.

Livestock are responsible for producing around one-third of all global methane emissions, which continue to warm up the atmosphere at an alarming rate.

According to the Global Methane Hub, reducing methane emissions by 45% this decade could deliver a cooling effect of approximately 0.3°C by 2040.

The Bezos Earth Fund, together with the Global Methane Hub, have a portfolio of grants looking to reduce these emissions through low-methane genetics, improved feed and better ranch management practices.

All of these approaches can play a role in specific geographies and ranch-types. However, a vaccine offers a universal solution which is both scalable and cost effective, integrating seamlessly into existing farm management systems.

Andrew Steer, President and CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund, said, “This groundbreaking research explores whether a moonshot to cut livestock methane emissions is achievable.

“Vaccines have proven to be incredibly effective in global health, and if we can apply this approach to cattle, the potential for reducing emissions is immense. The Bezos Earth Fund is committed to high-risk, high-reward projects like this, which have the power to transform our efforts against climate change,” he said.

Cattle are recognized as one of the biggest producers of methane, which in turn is responsible for heating up the atmosphere. Photo by Chris McCullough Bezos1

PROJECT GOALS

The project comprises two key components, each tackling different aspects of the challenge. The first is the early development of immune response.

Researchers at the Royal Veterinary College, in collaboration with Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), will study how and when methane-producing microbes (methanogens) colonize the digestive tract of calves and how the immune system responds. Advanced techniques such as multi-omics, histology, and immunology will be used to gain insights into these early interactions. They will also develop methanogens with fluorescent markers to track microbial interactions.

The second main phase is antibody response and vaccine development. Scientists from the Pirbright Institute and AgResearch will identify and characterize specific antibodies needed to target methanogens effectively.

This involves isolating antibodies from immunized cattle and testing their effectiveness in lab conditions. By driving cross-reactive antibody responses and generating panels of antibodies, researchers aim to establish a proof of concept for a methane vaccine.

The project aims to overcome significant scientific hurdles, providing a foundation for a global methane vaccine initiative. If successful, this could revolutionize the way methane emissions are managed in agriculture, offering a viable solution to one of the largest sources of greenhouse gases.

Professor John Hammond, immunogenetics group leader at Pirbright Institute, said, “We’re not developing a methane vaccine per se, but rather defining what a successful vaccine needs to achieve.

“By understanding the precise antibody responses required, we can provide a clear path forward for vaccine development. This approach reduces the trial-and-error aspect and focuses on targeted, high-resolution immunology.”

Current knowledge gaps include understanding how antibodies inhibit methanogen growth, identifying effective vaccine-induced antibodies, and determining specific methanogen surface antigens. By addressing these gaps, the project aims to guide the development of an effective methane vaccine.

Dirk Werling, professor of molecular immunology at RVC, added, “Understanding the early colonization of methanogens and the immune response is crucial.

“Our work aims to provide the foundational knowledge needed to develop effective interventions. By combining our efforts with Pirbright and CSIC, we’re making strides toward a sustainable solution.”

Developed in collaboration with the Global Methane Hub’s Enteric Fermentation R+D Accelerator, this project brings together international experts to accelerate the translation of research findings into practical solutions.

The collaboration between Pirbright, RVC, CSIC, and AgResearch in New Zealand exemplifies a coordinated effort to tackle a major environmental challenge.

The Bezos Earth Fund said by supporting this pioneering research, it is taking a bold step toward innovative solutions for climate change. This project, described as a ‘moonshot’ by the researchers, represents a high-risk, high-reward venture that could lead to planetary-level impacts if successful. A Bezos Fund statement said, “The potential success of this vaccine could lead to a monumental shift in emissions reduction, demonstrating the power of targeted scientific research in addressing global environmental challenges.”