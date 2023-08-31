Amended WOTUS rule a bit less murky

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of the Army announced a final rule amending the 2023 definition of “waters of the United States” or WOTUS to conform with the recent Supreme Court decision in Sackett v. EPA. The amended final rule removes the significant nexus test from consideration when identifying tributaries and other waters as federally protected.

In a press release, the agencies reiterated their commitment to following the law and implementing the Clean Water Act to deliver the essential protections that safeguard the nation’s waters from pollution and degradation. This action provides the clarity that is needed to advance these goals, while moving forward with infrastructure projects, economic opportunities, and agricultural activities.

Wyoming attorney Karen Budd Falen said she’s pleased with the amended rule but anticipates additional legislation from environmental groups.

This Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts map illustrates the application of the WOTUS rule under the Obama administration. Exhibit-1

Budd Falen said the mention of significant nexus, originally added by Supreme Court Justice Antone Scalia in his opinion on the Rapanos v. United States case in 2006, was confusing as its definition is open to wide interpretation.

In Rapanos, the court’s decision concluded a case that began in 1989 when John Rapanos back-filled wetlands on a parcel of land in Michigan that he owned and sought to develop. According to the opinion, the property included a 54-acre parcel with sometimes saturated soil conditions though the nearest navigable waters were located 11 to 20 miles away. Regulators told Rapanos the saturated fields were waters of the United States that could not be filled without a permit. As a result of Rapanos, the test set forth by concurring Justice Anthony Kennedy has been used by most courts and agencies since 2006. However, circuits have followed different approaches regarding what amount of weight to give to Justice Kennedy’s test, as opposed to a competing, narrower test set forth by Antonin Scalia. Justice Kennedy’s test focused on whether the water in question had a “significant nexus” to traditional navigable waters. Justice Scalia’s test focused on “relatively permanent” waters connected to traditional navigable waters and those with a “continuous surface connection.”

The Ninth Circuit in Sackett upheld the EPA’s finding that the wetland in question constituted a WOTUS and was subject to Clean Water Act regulation, based on the test set forth by Justice Kennedy in Rapanos v. United States.

This Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts map illustrates the application of the WOTUS rule under the Trump administration. Exhibit-2

The Supreme Court’s Decision in Sackett v. EPA, issued on May 25, 2023, created uncertainty for Clean Water Act implementation. The agencies are issuing this amendment to the 2023 rule expeditiously — three months after the Supreme Court decision — to provide clarity and a path forward consistent with the ruling. With this action, the Army Corps of Engineers will resume issuing all jurisdictional determinations. Because the sole purpose of this rule is to amend specific provisions of the 2023 rule that are invalid under Sackett, the rule will take effect immediately.

“The court caused this giant problem, and so then the new conservative court had to fix the problem,” Budd Falen said. “I was thrilled with the fix.”

CHALLENGES EXPECTED

Budd Falen anticipates the rule will be challenged, and that challenge will be an inroad back to the Supreme Court. The Clean Water Act requires a permit to “dredge or fill” navigable waters. This rule, she said, dates back to the Rivers and Harbors Act in the early 1900s that prohibited the filling of navigable waters out of Congressional concern that states would dam rivers used for commerce between states. The 1970s ushered in industrial pollution of rivers and President Richard Nixon under political pressure passed an amendment to the Rivers and Harbors Act as well as the Endangered Species Act. She said a complicated permit process unfolded giving life to the saying that any water that could float a single page of a Supreme Court opinion was navigable water. After Rapanos, puddles, irrigation ditches, and the like were added to the list until the push and pull of the actions of Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump and ultimately the Sackett v. EPA decision that resulted in this amended rule.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said he is disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision in the Sackett case.

“EPA and Army have an obligation to apply this decision alongside our state co-regulators, Tribes, and partners,” he said in a statement. “We’ve moved quickly to finalize amendments to the definition of ‘waters of the United States’ to provide a clear path forward that adheres to the Supreme Court’s ruling. EPA will never waver from our responsibility to ensure clean water for all. Moving forward, we will do everything we can with our existing authorities and resources to help communities, states, and Tribes protect the clean water upon which we all depend.”

Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Michael L. Connor said the Corps can resume issuing approved jurisdictional determinations that were paused in light of the Sackett decision. Moving forward, the Corps will continue to protect and restore the nation’s waters in support of jobs and healthy communities.