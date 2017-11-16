American Angus Association recognizes top showring winners

Many Angus breeders aspire to take home the coveted win in the showring — grand champion of the show. The sires of those cattle are also a key part of the equation. The American Angus Association offers their Roll of Victory Show Program to recognize show-winning animals and their sires and dams.

Outstanding Angus cattle and their breeders/owners who were winners during the 2016-2017 show season were recognized at the 2017 Angus Convention, Nov. 4-6, in Fort Worth, Texas.

"These cattle are the best of the best in the show ring," said Allen Moczygemba, association CEO. "They are the trend setters that will influence the types of herd bulls and females that other Angus breeders will look to buy in the coming months."

The ROV Show Heifer of the Year award was presented to Conley Sandy 5104, owned by David Smith, Boulder, Colo., and Conley Cattle, Sulphur, Okla.

DAJS Special Effects 044 was awarded the ROV Show Bull of the Year award. Special Effects is owned by Doug Satree Angus, Montague, Texas.

Express Ranches, Yukon, Okla., took top honors as the ROV Breeder of the Year.

The ROV show season runs from June 1 through May 31, and points are accumulated on an annual basis.

The program includes 19 shows, including six super point shows and 13 recognition point shows.

For more information about the association ROV program, visit http://www.angus.org.