American Angus Association seeking 2026 summer interns

2025 Angus communications intern, Ashlyn Murdock, takes a ringside photo at the 2025 National Junior Angus Show event as part of her internship program. Photo courtesy American Angus Association

The American Angus Association offers a hands-on, tailored learning experience for young cattle enthusiasts. Internships are offered in several departments and provide opportunities for growth in a student’s chosen field during the 10-week summer program. Students will be immersed in a fast-paced, professional environment and work side-by-side with experts at the forefront of the cattle industry

“This internship has been so impactful to my career journey,” reflected Cassidy Strommen, 2025 Angus Media Digital Marketing intern. “I was able to sharpen a variety of practical marketing skills and help Angus producers promote their operations while learning from a supportive and encouraging team.”

Interns will be based out of St. Joseph, Mo.; some positions offer opportunities to travel. Students who are interested in growth and networking opportunities, have a good attitude and are willing to jump into new and challenging situations for hands-on experience should apply at angus.org/careers by Nov. 12, 2025, to be considered.

Angus MediaSM – Digital Marketing: This position will provide valuable experience in email marketing, graphic design, digital advertising, social media content creation and data analytics. The intern will work alongside an experienced team to develop skills and contribute to real cattle producers’ marketing campaigns and success. Applicants should demonstrate an excitement and passion for Association work and the cattle industry. Previous management or oversight of business social media accounts is preferred.

Angus MediaSM – Publications: This writing-intensive opportunity offers the chance to join a multi-media effort, which includes the Angus Journal print publication and the AJ Daily electronic newsletter, as well as the Angus Journal’s website and social media presence. The internship can be tailored to the intern’s strengths, but many duties can be anticipated, including traveling to industry events. Experience in news and feature writing, editing and photography are strongly suggested.

Communications: From print writing to graphic design, photography, and video, the communications intern will gain multi-faceted agricultural communications experience to enhance their marketability as a young professional. The communications intern will help with the promotion and coverage of one of the association’s biggest events, the National Junior Angus Show, and will travel with the team to the event. Applicants should have strong writing and design skills and have completed coursework in news and feature writing, editing and design. Experience in photography, video and social media are preferred.

Events and Junior Activities: The intern will assist in planning and executing youth events hosted by the National Junior Angus Association, including preparation, correspondence and coordination for shows and events. Applicants should be self-starters, detail-oriented and outgoing with the ability to work well with others. Livestock and event planning experience is preferred, but not required. Travel to the 2026 National Junior Angus Show, Leaders Engaged in Angus Development Conference and other events is expected.

Angus Genetics Inc.: Students pursuing their master’s degree or Ph.D. in animal breeding and genetics are encouraged to apply for the AGI summer internship. The intern will have the opportunity to work with the world’s largest single beef breed genomic databases, conducting research on economically relevant traits in beef cattle. The internship will focus on research that involves data analysis. Candidates should have experience in analyzing animal breeding data sets and genomic data.

If students prefer to spend their summer on the ranch, the Angus Foundation is accepting applications for the Angus/Talon Youth Educational Learning Program internship. The Talon internship program provides college-aged students the unique opportunity to spend their summer on an Angus operation. Interns gain extensive ranching knowledge while enhancing their skills as advocates for the beef industry. Students interested in participating in the program can learn more at https://www.angus.org/foundation/our-mission/youth/talon-youth . Deadline is also Nov. 12 through angus.org/careers .