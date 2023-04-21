American Angus Auxiliary scholarship applications due May 1

Pictured are the American Angus Auxiliary’s female scholarship winners receiving their award at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show Awards Ceremony, July 8 in Kansas City, Mo. Pictured from left are Lizzie Schafer, Ill.; Allison Davis, Tenn.; Kelsey Theis, Kan.; Alexis Koelling, Mo.; and Presley Sliger, Texas. Courtesy photo

The American Angus Auxiliary 2023 scholarship applications are due May 1. Ten scholarships will be awarded to the top five young men and the top five young women. The scholarship application also serves as the basis for choosing candidates to compete for Miss American Angus.

“The American Angus Auxiliary scholarship program is designed to award outstanding young men and women for their Angus interests, achievements and overall agricultural passions,” said Julie Conover, American Angus Auxiliary president. “With an incredible vision, this phenomenal scholarship program, created in 1956, has benefited over 500 youth across the country, awarding a total of $511,000.”

Qualified applicants must be members of the National Junior Angus Association, a graduating senior and a previous recipient of the Bronze and Silver Awards prior to applying. The scoring criteria is based on academic achievements, Angus participation and leadership, involvement in other organizations, application of livestock knowledge and letters of recommendation.

“College is an opportunity to enhance and expand an individual’s skillset,” Conover said. “Applying for an Angus scholarship can help fund that adventure.”

Applicants are nominated by their state or regional Angus association, and winners are announced at the awards ceremony during the National Junior Angus Show. This year’s show will be held July 1 to 8 in Grand Island, Neb., and the auxiliary encourages all scholarship applicants to attend.

To view the scholarship application, guidelines and scoresheet,

visit http://www.angusauxiliary.com/leadership/scholarship .

