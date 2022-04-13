American Angus Auxiliary Scholarship applications due May 1

The American Angus Auxiliary 2022 scholarship applications are due May 1. Ten scholarships will be awarded to the top five young men and the top five young women. The scholarship application also serves as the basis for choosing candidates to compete for Miss American Angus.

“The purpose of the American Angus Auxiliary program is to reward National Junior Angus Association high school seniors that have excelled in their school, community and within the Angus family,” said Deanna Hofing, American Angus Auxiliary president.

Qualified applicants must be members of the NJAA, a graduating senior and a previous recipient of the Bronze and Silver Awards prior to applying.

“The auxiliary scholarships are a steppingstone for juniors to achieve life goals,” said Hofing. “These scholarships provide juniors with the financial means to further their education and potentially represent the American Angus Association as Miss American Angus.”

Scholarship applicants are judged on academic achievements, Angus participation and leadership, involvement in other organizations, application of livestock knowledge and letters of recommendation.

Applicants are nominated by their state or regional Angus association, and winners are announced at the awards ceremony during the National Junior Angus Show. This year’s show will be held July 2-9 in Kansas City, Mo., and the auxiliary encourages all scholarship applicants to attend.

To view the scholarship application, guidelines and scoresheet, visit http://www.angusauxiliary.com/leadership/scholarship .