American Degree recipients

As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

Nebraska: Bryson Abbott, Wheeler Central; Regan Alfs, Shickley; Jakob Anderjaska, Hayes Center; Neligh Andersen, Gothenburg; Brayden Anderson, Lyons-Decatur Northeast; Tyler Badertscher, Holdrege; Corbin Batt, Morrill-Mitchell; Adam Betke, Ravenna; Blaine Bonifas, Aurora; Judson Bonsack, Centura; Jacob Brandl, Humphrey; Seth P. Brewer, Falls City; Ashlyn Brown, Superior; Ryan Brown, Gothenburg; Emily Carpenter, Scottsbluff; Caleb Cast, Centennial; Erika Cast, Centennial; Lilly Cast, Centennial; Bryce Classen, Humphrey; Mariah Dather, Crofton;’ Bailey N. Donner, Crete; Levi Dorsey, Johnson County Central; Adam Dreger, Elgin; Shelby N. Dunn, North Bend; Brooklyn Eisenhauer, Bloomfield; Ashton Erickson, Hayes Center; Shane Fessler, McCool Junction; Raegan Fiala, Shickley; Wacey Flack, Maywood; Teagan Flick, Morrill-Mitchell; John Ford, Centura; Braden Frasier, Superior; Cassidy Frey, Superior; Ethan Gabriel, Ord; Joshua Gansebom, Osmond; Karlie Gerlach, Maywood; Emily Groeteke, Boone Central; Emily Hanson, Mead; Brandy Happold, Doniphan-Trumbull; Brady Harrenstein, Doniphan-Trumbull; Hunter Healey, Superior; Lindsi Hughes, High Plains; Madeline Huwaldt, Osmond; Conner Jackman, Ainsworth; Jacob Jarzynka, Ravenna; Brenden Jensen, Superior; Braden Johnson, Bayard; Grady Johnson, Holdrege; Logan Johnson, Bloomfield; Delaney Jumps, Mccook; Jacob William Kapke, Tri County; James Kaslon, St.Paul; Heath Keiser, Gothenburg; Kaleb Kempkes, Palmyra; Casey Koenig, Wayne; Natalie Koubek, Maywood; Luke Krabel, Adams Central; Sarah Krueger, Pender; Emma Labenz, Humphrey; Jaycee Lapp, Hayes Center; Cameron Lashley, Mccook; Sam Lech, Ord; George Lee, Wauneta-Palisade; Ryan Liakos, Bayard; Sydney Linse, Keya Paha; Bryn Livingston, Fairbury; Carsten Loseke, Lakeview; Natasha Macholan, Schuyler; Alexxandra Jace Malchow, Tri County; Samuel Margheim, Shickley; Mariah Marisch, Riverside; Mikayla Martensen, Humphrey; Rylie Mason, Morrill-Mitchell; Luke Mathiesen, Blair; Ruth Mathson, Hampton; Sydney May, Aurora; Justin Mensik, North Bend; Kalynn Meyer, Superior; Bradly Miksch, Stuart; Abby Miller, Mead; Jonathan Moore, Maywood; Keaton Moore, Ansley; Hannah Joy Moseman, Oakland Craig; Alyssa Moser, O’Neill; Lauren Moser, Pawnee City; Taylor Nall, St.Paul; Marlee Neu, Scottsbluff; Darla Nichols, Ansley; Karla Nichols, Ansley; Carson Niemoth, Doniphan-Trumbull; Abby O’Brien, Blair; Daniel Oldemeyer, Norris; Ty Ostendorf, St.Paul; Jarrett Parsons, High Plains; Savannah Peterson, Gothenburg; Abbie Philmalee, Wood River; Stan Pieper, Lakeview; Austin Plock, Shickley; Gracie Pokorny, Wheeler Central; Nathan Potts, Hartington Newcastle; Carson Rathje, Shelby-Rising City; Anna Ready, Logan View; Nicholas Reikofski, Osmond; Freedom Rogers, Hartington Newcastle; Carter Rohrer, Norris; Kenna Rose, Gordon-Rushville; Kizziah Rutherford, Maywood; Russell Schaefer, Morrill-Mitchell; Payton Schiller, West Point; Brenna Schuler, Doniphan-Trumbull; Trey Schultz, Centura; Dylan Soule, High Plains; Taylor Steager; Shelby-Rising City; Tyler Steinhauser, Stuart; Landon Stelling, Osmond; Holden Stengel, Shickley; Justin Stengel, Shickley; Braden Stepanek, St.Paul; Emma Stewart, Lakeview; Kamryn Stoppkotte, Northwest; Madison Stracke, Stuart; Lindsey Stuckey, York; Preston Sueper, Newman Grove; Brock Swartzendruber, Shickley; Alexis Tachovsky, Wilber-Clatonia; Evan Tessendorf, Lakeview; Tommy Thompson, Blair; Chaylee Tonniges, Centennial; Ethan Uhlir, St.Paul; Keaton Van Housen, High Plains; Hailey VanOvereem, Doniphan-Trumbull; Sydney Veldhuizen, Medicine Valley; Jayce Vrbka, Shelby-Rising City; Sam Warneke, York; Aubree Warner, Southern Valley; Blake Wert, Central City; Shelby Wilcox, Pawnee City; Noah Wilke, Holdrege; Brendan Wruble, High Plains; Rebecca Wulf, Logan View.

Colorado: Ashley Adamson, Greeley; Mitchell Bainter, Greeley; Lauren Butler, Dolores; Serria Chambers, Yuma; Jordyn Christianson, Rifle; Lucy Day, Yuma; Katy Rose Dewitt, Wiley; John Dillon, Greeley; Alaina Endreson, Briggsdale; Bailey Erickson, Briggsdale; Kendrick Fetzer, Haxtun; Ainsley Fischer, Douglas County; Ashley Follis, Greeley; Alex Higbee, Lamar; MacKenzie Holloway, Briggsdale; Coby Hudson, Fruita Monument; Hope Kehr, Rifle; Kaitlyn Kent, Holyoke; Taryn Lambrecht, Platte Valley; Janessa Lutze, Holyoke; Sarah Lynnes, Bennett; Parker Mangus, Flagler; McKenzie Matarozzo, Plateau Valley; Austin McCray, Weld Central; Morgan Miller, Hotchkiss; Colorado Kari Mosier, Lamar; Corben Muirheid, Lone Star; Elijah Myers, Arickaree; Rebecca Owens, Holyoke; Kendal Powell, Bennett; Madalyn E. Rohr, Douglas County; Lloyd Rudnik, Arickaree; Destry Schmidt, North Park; Tyler Schneider, Arickaree; Tyson Schneider; Arickaree; Kassandra Shoemaker, Platte Valley; Makayla Torres, Lamar; Ethan Turnbeaugh, Greeley; Lauren Wagner, Greeley; Ashley Wilkins, Weldon Valley; Kirsten Wood, Weldon Valley.

Wyoming: Audrey Axtell, Thermopolis; Ethan Cantlin, Jim Bridger; Kylie Carson, Southeast; Kodi Christensen, Shoshoni; Danielle Erickson, Star Valley; Elsa Freise, Buffalo; Hunter Gross, Jim Bridger; Ruger David Hewitt, Jim Bridger; Elizabeth Hurdsman, Jim Bridger; Tyler Juma, Torrington-Lingle; Jolee Lamoreaux, Jim Bridger; Cameron Magee, Casper; Flint Pokorny, Lander; Nicole Sagner, Chugwater; Broderick Thomas, Jim Bridger; Payton Timberman, Whitcomb.