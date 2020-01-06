American Gelbvieh Association elects board of directors

The American Gelbvieh Association elected directors and officers for 2020 during its national convention in Billings, Mont. Front row, left to right: Secretary John Carrel, Columbus, Mont.; Treasurer Derek Martin, Bucklin, Kan.; Vice President Klint Sickler, Gladstone, N.D.; President Dan McCarty, Rifle, Colo.; Executive Director Megan Slater, Lincoln, Neb. Back row, left to right: Lori Maude, Hermosa, S.D.; Leland Clark, Barnard, Kan.; Mark Covington, Montrose, Colo.; Jeff Loveless, Spanish Fork, Utah; Dustin Aherin, Phillipsburg, Kan.; Jeff Swanson, Oxford, Neb.; Lowell Rogers, DVM, Seminary, Miss.; Andrea Murray, Kingfisher, Okla. Not pictured are Todd Bickett, DVM, Chickamauga, Ga. and Randy Sienknecht, Gladbrook, Iowa.

Photo courtesy AGA

Members of the American Gelbvieh Association elected five candidates to the board of directors at the annual membership meeting held December 6, 2019, during the 49th Annual AGA National Convention in Billings, Mont.

Newly elected board members are Mark Covington, Montrose, Colo., and Tom Vehige, Billings, Mo. Re-elected to serve a second term were John Carrel, Columbus, Mont.; Leland Clark, Barnard, Kan.; and Klint Sickler, Gladstone, N.D.

The AGA board of directors also elected individuals to serve in leadership positions on the executive committee for 2020. Dan McCarty, Rifle, Colo., was elected president. Klint Sickler was elected vice president. John Carrel was elected secretary and Derek Martin, Buklin, Kan., was elected treasurer.

Other members of the board include: Dustin Aherin, Phillipsburg, Kan.; Todd Bickett, DVM, Chickamauga, Ga.; Jeff Loveless, Spanish Fork, Utah; Lori Maude, Hermosa, S.D.; Andrea Murray, Kingfisher, Okla.; Randy Sienknecht, Gladbrook, Iowa; Jeff Swanson, Oxford, Neb.; and Lowell Rogers, DVM, Seminary, Miss.

Retiring members of the 2019 AGA board of directors were Doug Hughes, Max Meadows, Va., and Walter Teeter, Mount Ulla, N.C., who served as treasurer for three years. The AGA would like to thank those members for their years of service on the AGA board of directors.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.