American Gelbvieh Association relocates headquarters office to Lincoln, Neb.

LINCOLN, Neb. – The American Gelbvieh Association announced the relocation of its headquarters office to Lincoln, Neb. This relocation is taking place the first week in June.

After careful consideration and much planning by the AGA board of directors in 2018, the AGA began final preparations for the move earlier this year. This new location places the office in a more centralized location in relation to the U.S. beef industry, including a bulk of the Gelbvieh and Balancer cowherd and customer base. A more direct tie to the Midwest will also give the AGA better access to help foster and grow relationships with our beef industry partners such as commercial customers, feedyards, packers and other agriculture companies.

The AGA will occupy office space on the second floor of the office building located at 1001 S 70th St.in Lincoln.

“A move to the Midwest greatly benefits the AGA’s future. The AGA will be closer to an increased number of our members and stakeholders, which will help to enhance customer relations,” said Megan Slater, AGA interim executive director. “In addition, Lincoln is a much more affordable city than the Denver metro area. This move not only financially benefits the association, but also provides current employees with a lower cost of living and will help attract and retain new staff talent.”

All correspondence should now be sent to the AGA’s new Lincoln address: 1001 S 70th St., Ste 215, Lincoln, NE 68510. The AGA’s phone number, (303) 465-2333, will remain. The AGA will be open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT.

An open house will be held at the new headquarters office once the AGA’s new office space is completed. Details of the open house will soon be available at Gelbvieh.org.

The American Gelbvieh Association is a progressive beef cattle breed association representing 1,000 members and approximately 40,000 cows assessed annually in a performance-oriented total herd reporting system.