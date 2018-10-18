American Goat Federation awards scholarship to Fort Collins student

The American Goat Federation awarded scholarships to four winning applicants for the Fiscal Year 2017 Scrapie Eradication Program and Q Fever Education Scholarship Program. Each winning applicant received $1,000.00 to use toward their educational pursuits.

The recipient in The Fence Post distribution area is:

Courtney Newman, from Fort Collins, Colo., is a freshman at University of Wyoming studying agricultural economics and animal science. She graduated from high school last May with a high school diploma in addition to associate degrees in agriculture business and animal science from Aims Community College. Newman raises LaMancha dairy goats and has shown dairy goats competitively across the country. She has been heavily involved in 4-H and was named an All-American at the 2017 National 4-H Livestock Judging Contest. Newman did a tri-fold poster presentation on both scrapie and Q Fever that can be viewed on the AGF website.

The American Goat Federation serves the goat industry by encouraging sound public policy, supporting production and marketing of goat products, promoting research and education related to goat management, health and production, and providing accurate and appealing information to the general public about the goat industry and the benefits of using goat products. The Scrapie Eradication Program and Q Fever Education Scholarship Program is funded through a grant from USDA/APHIS.

The Scholarship Recipients' Projects as well as more information about the Federation are available on the website, https://AmericanGoatFederation.org.