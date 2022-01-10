American Lamb Board connects consumers and chef with American lamb sources

The American Lamb Board aims to connect American Lamb producers with consumers and chefs who are seeking local sources of American lamb.

“ALB receives emails and calls daily requesting information about where to buy American Lamb,” said Gwen Kitzan, ALB chair. “We want to know the online stores, farmers markets and butcher shops that carry local American lamb across the country to help consumers and chefs who only have access to imported lamb or no lamb at all in their grocery stores.”

ALB has a survey for American lamb producers to submit information about their direct marketing efforts.

Furthermore, LambResourceCenter.com has many useful tools for direct marketers such as a pricing calculator called the Direct Marketing Lamb Business Management Tool and lamb quality videos. This industry website, funded by the lamb checkoff, serves as a hub of information and assets for all American lamb producers. The site pulls together resources from ALB, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, industry organizations and more.

TOOLS AVAILABLE

The resources available on the site range from publications and funding opportunities to market reports courtesy of the American Sheep Industry Association. Promotional items are also available through the website for use at local events, as well as marketing toolkits for ethnic audiences, informational backgrounders, foodservice materials for fabrication, cuts, preparation and catering and more. These tools are designed to help build awareness and promote American lamb.

For more information on the industry website, visit LambResourceCenter.com. Keep in mind that ALB also has an American lamb website for consumers, AmericanLamb.com, which houses recipes, cooking information and a special section that introduces consumers to the industry’s story from pasture to plate.

The American Lamb Board is an industry-funded national research, promotion and information checkoff program that works on behalf of all American producers, feeders, seedstock producers, direct marketers and processors to build awareness and demand for American lamb. One of its long-term goals is to collaborate and communicate with industry partners and stakeholders to expand efforts to grow, promote, improve and support American lamb.