American Lamb Board leverages the power of food influencers

The American Lamb Board is leveraging the power of food influencers to extend the reach of their marketing and educational programs. A food influencer is a person with the ability to influence existing and potential consumers by promoting, recommending or using a food product, usually on social media.

The national lamb checkoff is capitalizing on food influencers and food bloggers to provide consumers with a credible third-party source of information and recommendations for purchasing, cooking and serving American Lamb. These influencers add credibility, extend the reach of promotions, develop recipes and share American lamb’s story. In some cases, ALB has taken food influencers on farm and ranch tours and they share the experiences they have with sheep producers with their loyal followers.

“Partnering with food influencers and bloggers helps us amplify our marketing efforts and budget by reaching consumers through the digital channels and platforms where they engage daily,” said Gwen Kitzan, American Lamb Board chairman. “Our food influencer partners expand our reach and increase engagement through powerful relationship-based communication to their followers who trust their opinions and recommendations.“

Go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zhMe6hdpQSM to check out our latest Instagram “How to Grill Lamb Chops” video created by blogger and recipe developed Alexis deBoschnek.

The American Lamb Board is funded by the American Lamb Checkoff and is charged with building awareness and expanding demand for American Lamb and strengthening its position in the marketplace, thereby increasing the potential long-range economic growth of all industry sectors.