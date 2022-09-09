American lamb connects great food with sustainability

In a new partnership developed in 2022, the American Lamb Board and Secret Supper hosted consumers at farm-to-table dinner parties in key lamb metro markets of Boston, Seattle, Austin — and most recently, Denver.

Secret Supper was founded in 2015, with a desire to bring people together around great food and wine in stunning and unique locations. And what better than a farm or ranch setting with a meal highlighted by American Lamb.

“These are very purposeful events that allow American Lamb producers to connect with consumers that fit our target audience,” said ALB Chairman Peter Camino. “We need to incorporate environmental stewardship messages into our current food-oriented outreach because of how sustainability is part of the consumer purchase equation.”

For the Denver metro market, the Secret Supper was held at a family farm outside of Boulder, Colo., with stunning views of the area’s iconic landmark, the Flatiron Mountains. The American Lamb was raised by Sky Pilot Farm near Longmont, Colo., and prepared by Chef Biju Thomas, innovative self-taught chef, author of the FeedZone cookbooks, and cook to some of the best athletes in the world.

Consumers fortunate enough to attend this Secret Supper were treated to Chef Thomas’ American Lamb Shoulder Vindaloo, a curry dish inspired by his Indian heritage. Sky Pilot Farm owner Chloe Johnson attended the supper to engage in meaningful conversations about American Lamb, the people who produce it and regenerative agriculture.