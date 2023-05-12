American lamb promotions get a boost with funding from ALB

The American Lamb Board is making lamb promotion easier with its cooperative funding program. These matching funds support programs aligning with ALB’s strategic initiatives:

· Marketing — Grow consumer demand for American lamb

· Research, Education and Innovation — Optimize/prioritize research and education efforts to improve product quality and consistency, increase productivity and grow the year-round supply of American lamb

· Industry Services — Expand awareness, understanding, engagement and involvement of stakeholders in the American Lamb Checkoff

There are two types of funding available: one for promotions done by producer groups and one for promotions done by American lamb suppliers, including direct marketers. There is a separate form for each type of funding, and the process is straightforward to help applicants ensure that their promotion qualifies for match funding.

“We want the application process to be easy for those who want to promote American lamb,” said Peter Camino, ALB chairman from Buffalo, Wyo. “With this match funding, it opens up the possibilities for bigger and broader American lamb promotions.”

GUIDELINES

Some of the main guidelines for the cooperative funding program include:

· Funds are not available to provide meals featuring lamb at American lamb industry events

· Funds should only be used to promote American lamb (not imported lamb)

· Funds cannot influence government policy or action, including lobbying

· All efforts should be made to comply with the act and the Lamb Promotion, Research and Information Order

· Support should be acknowledged in the promotion by using the ALB logo or a statement such as “Paid for in part by the American Lamb Board”

· Promotional materials should be submitted at least two weeks prior to use for ALB review and USDA approval, as required by federal checkoff guidelines

· Results report and invoice(s) with supporting documentation must be submitted within six weeks of completing the project

Examples of programs supported through the cooperative funding program include recipe sharing at farmer’s markets, sampling ground American lamb at consumer events, development of promotional materials, hosting farm tours for local media, exhibiting at state foodservice events, in-store sampling, point of sale materials, training sessions and new product promotions.

Be sure to read the Cooperative Funding FAQs at https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5df2bf866e42151b88818a9e/t/64517dfbce485b78e7f67d8f/1683062268193/ALB+Cooperative+Funding+FAQs+FINAL+4+27+23.pdf before submitting an application .

Funded through the national American Lamb Checkoff, the ALB invests the industry’s valuable resources to foster profitability and create opportunities for all sectors involved in producing American lamb. All segments of the American Lamb Industry contribute to building the demand for American lamb through mandatory checkoff payments. Unlike other U.S. livestock checkoffs, funding is only collected from domestic lamb, not imported lamb. This allows ALB to focus all its efforts on increasing demand for American lamb.

More information about ALB and the American Lamb Checkoff is available at LambResourceCenter.com .