The American Plains Artists Signature Show & Sale will be at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers Street, North Platte, Neb., Sept. 6-28, 2024, with the Opening Reception from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 6.

The Prairie Arts Center is open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The public is encouraged to view the APA exhibit there or on http://www.americanplainsartists.com .