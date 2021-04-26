American Shorthorn Association announces 2022 Cattlemen’s Congress as super national Shorthorn show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Shorthorn Association board of directors met to discuss the Shorthorn breed participation at the 2022 Cattlemen’s Congress and 2022 National Western Livestock Show.

The board of directors unanimously approved the 2021-2022 ASA Point Show System recognizing the 2022 Cattlemen’s Congress as a super national Shorthorn show and the 2022 National Western Livestock Show as a regional show.

The approved show system will recognize five regions, each having two regional shows, one super regional show and one national show. Regional awards for the five regions will use the four shows in each region for point calculations. The American Shorthorn Association will recognize one national show within each region and two super national shows for a total of seven shows used for National Award calculations.

“We are excited to announce Cattlemen’s Congress as a super national show for our membership,” said Montie Soules, executive secretary/CEO of ASA. “Our new show system expands the available point shows to allow more breeders to exhibit across the country. We look forward to seeing our show participation grow for the 2021-2022 show season.”

The complete ASA Point Show System will be announced to our membership in the May/June issue of Shorthorn Country and will be available at shorthorn.org. The announcement will include participating shows for the 2021-2022 show season and point distribution for each show level.