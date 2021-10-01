American Shorthorn Association announces release of “Shorthorn and the American Cattle Industry

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “Shorthorn and the American Cattle Industry” will be released Saturday, Oct. 23 as the American Shorthorn Association kicks off their Sesquicentennial year as America’s First beef breed association. Written by Dr. Bob Hough and Dr. Bert Moore, this coffee table style book is unique without a doubt.

“Writing this book was a labor of love for Dr. Bert Moore and me,” Hough said, “We had the time, curiosity and backing of the association to dig deep into all aspects of the breed and our industry to reveal the important, but often forgotten events and people that have made the cattle business what it is today.”

Comprised of 26 chapters, 270 pages and over 800 photos, the commissioned book exemplifies the American Shorthorn Association’s prestigious position in the history of the animal breeding industry.

Andy Frazier, author, livestock historian and host of the Podcast, “Top Lines and Tales” of the United Kingdom was “amazed at the depth of research the authors have gone to in order to underpin the origins of the Shorthorn Breed.” He adds, “the opening chapters of this book are as equally fascinating to the non-agriculturist as they are to the cattle enthusiast in general.”

“This book depicts not only Shorthorn, but the American cattle industry as a whole.” said Executive Secretary/CEO of the American Shorthorn Association, Montie D. Soules. Soules goes onto say “This becomes a must read for anyone who has ever had an interest in the purebred cattle industry. I doubt there will ever be another book written with as much detail as Dr. Hough and Dr. Moore have done. The authors did a great job.”

Limited-edition books are available now at shorthorn.org for ordering, with multiple pickup or shipping options to meet your needs.