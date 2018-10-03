American Shorthorn Association introduces genomic testing incentive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In an effort to encourage breeders to genomically test more Shorthorn females, ASA is introducing the Genomically Enhanced Heifer Program.

ASA will be offering incentive to breeders who take advantage of the uLD (25k) or 50k genomic test on their heifer crops. All heifers tested as a part of this program will have genomically-enhanced EPDs.

Breeders whose animals are eligible will receive a credit on their ASA account for a portion of the cost of the uLD or 50k genomic tests done on replacement heifers. This will give breeders the opportunity to genomically test females at a significantly discounted rate.

For a heifer to be eligible for the testing rebate, the following requirements must be met:

Heifer must be born on or after Jan. 1, 2017

75 percent of the yearling heifer inventory must be tested

All heifers tested must have a recorded calving ease score, birth weight, weaning weight and yearling weight

Heifers with recorded carcass ultrasound or feed intake records will receive an additional rebate

"The GEHP will allow Shorthorn breeders to add valuable genomic information to the future of their cow herds — the replacement heifers," said Matt Woolfolk, ASA director of performance programs. "Additionally, the program will allow us to strengthen the ASA genomic database, which will significantly aid us in our commitment to offer the best genetic selection tools possible to ASA membership."

If you have questions about this program, please contact Matt Woolfolk at matt@shorthorn.org.