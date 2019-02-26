American Simmental Association announce Ring of Champions

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The American Simmental Association is proud to announce the winners of the 2018-2019 Ring of Champions contest. The Ring of Champions program recognizes cattle that have been consistently successful at ASA's major Progress Through Performance shows, reflecting an industry reality where producers routinely balance between phenotypic evaluation and scientifically relevant EPDs and Indexes.

The PTP shows included in the Ring of Champions are: the American Royal, Kansas City, Mo.; North American International Livestock Exposition, Louisville Ky.; National Western Stock Show, Denver; and Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, Fort Worth, Texas.

"The lengths these cattlemen go to exhibit and showcase their genetics is truly admirable," said Luke Bowman, director of Member Events and International Operations, "Their skill in the off season of selecting the appropriate cattle to show, the work behind the scenes to prepare the cattle for their full potential visually, the expense to travel across the country to compete in the greatest venues, while consistently placing at the top is certainly something that should be recognized. We are proud these cattle carry the SimGenetics brand; they represent us all very well."

Purebred Simmental Bull of the Year:

"OBCC Kavanaugh F236", s. by OBCC Unfinished Business, owned by: Elmore Cattle Services, Okla., Owen Bros Cattle Co., MO, & Paulsen Cattle, Iowa.

Reserve Purebred Simmental Bull of the Year:

"HILB/SHER Data Breach", s. by HILB Oracle C033R, owned by: Hilbrands Cattle Company, Minn.

Honorable Mention Purebred Simmental Bull of the Year:

"ETR Blitz 208E", s. by Profit, owned by: Steven Bell, Okla.

Purebred Simmental Female of the Year:

"Mari 785E", s. by Profit, owned by: Jack Dameron, Ill.

Reserve Purebred Simmental Female of the Year:

"JSUL Mary Is Proud 8047F", s. by HPF Quantum Leap Z952, owned by: Sara Sullivan, Iowa.

Honorable Mention Purebred Simmental Female of the Year:

"Stella 08E", s. by NV Pays Alot C515, owned by: Tucker Bayer, Wis.

Percentage Simmental Bull of the Year:

"WLE Copacetic E02", s. by HPF Quantum Leap Z952, owned by: Wesner Livestock Enterprises, Ind., Red River Farms, Calif., and Little Mountain Farm, Ala.

Reserve Percentage Simmental Bull of the Year:

"DAJS Flatliner 124", s. by SVF Steel Force S701, owned by: Katy Satree, Texas.

Honorable Mention Percentage Simmental Bull of the Year:

"VOLK Currency E69 CC", s. by SC Pay The Price C11, owned by: Elmore Cattle Services, OK, and Graham Cattle, Okla.

Percentage Simmental Female of the Year:

"JSUL Dream Big 8992F", s. by Silveiras Style 9303, owned by Sara Sullivan, Iowa.

Reserve Percentage Simmental Female of the Year:

"Bramlets Beautiful E742", s. by Colburn Primo 5153, owned by Clint Main, Ind.

Honorable Mention Percentage Simmental Show Female of the Year:

"STECK NB Lucy 720E", s. by WS Revival, owned by Whitney Walker, Ark.