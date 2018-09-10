American Simmental Association celebrates 50 years

BOZEMAN, Mont. — The American Simmental Association celebrated its 50 year anniversary in conjunction with their annual Fall Focus board meeting and educational symposium at the ASA headquarters in Bozeman, Aug. 25-29. Educational sessions, interactive committee meetings, and a pitchfork fondue highlighted the event, offering something for commercial and seedstock cattle producers alike.

To kick off the five-day event, 300-people — including local residents, former ASA staff, members of the association, international cattle producers, and many more with ties to the association — were in attendance for ASA's 50-year anniversary dinner on Aug. 25. Participants enjoyed a pitchfork fondue and live music by Sam Platts and The Great Plainsmen, Pony, Mont. Bob Hough introduced his new book, Simmental's American Journey, highlighting the Simmental cattle breed in the United States. In addition, Wade Shafer, ASA's executive vice president, took a look back at the progression of ASA since its founding in 1968.

The educational sessions featured presentations from industry professionals, scientists and ASA leaders discussing ASA's Genetic Evaluation System, the IGS Multi-breed Genetic Evaluation powered by BOLT, genomics, EPDs, and the National Cattle Evaluation. The speakers included: John Pollak , professor emeritus Cornell University; Bruce Golden, Theta Solutions, LLC; Wade Shafer, ASA's EVP; Steve McGuire, ASA COO; Mahdi Saatchi, lead genomicist, International Genetics Solutions; Charlie Will, former manager of Holstein Sire Program for Select Sires; and Matt Spangler, University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The day wrapped up with a dinner hosted by the Montana Simmental Association.

In addition to the educational session, the ASA board of trustees held their fall board meeting, which included interactive committee meetings, giving cattle producers the opportunity connect with the ASA trustees. The ASA staff reported on association programs and answered questions. ASA's processing team held their inaugural Herdbook Services tutorial session focused on the most useful functions of ASA's data reporting system. To learn more about the event, please visit fallfocus.org.