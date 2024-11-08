American spirit

Meinzer

Earlier this year I had the privilege of going with a group of men from our church on a mission trip to rebuild burned out fence in the panhandle of Texas. I’m currently in the planning stages of another trip to help our neighbors in Wyoming after they have been ravaged by wildfire this past summer and fall. One thing that I heard in Texas and again in Wyoming is the phrase “Help my neighbor, they had it worse than we did.” That phrase usually came from someone who had lost a considerable amount. They might have lost cows, fences, a home, or any manner of material things, but they cared more about seeing their neighbors get help than seeking it for themselves. Putting the needs of our neighbors before ourselves is the epitome of what it means to be a patriot in this country.

Nov. 11 is the day that we recognize veterans for their sacrifice to our country. Some may not know that Veteran’s Day, first known as Armistice Day, was the celebration of the end of WWI. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the guns that had thundered all over Europe fell silent. Men were done killing each other for a time, and the period of hell on earth was over for a while. Many people fought for our country putting their neighbors and country above themselves. No matter the war, veterans put others ahead of themselves.

Self-sacrifice is one of the things that has helped to build our country, and it is one of the things that continues to make our country successful. This year we have gone through a viscous election. I for one am tired of all the political ads, the mudslinging and belittling that went along with that. Watching the news, you would believe that we are a nation that hates one another. However all you have to do is go out in this wonderful country of ours and you can see the kindness and sacrifice of neighbors helping neighbors. Our national media fails to report the good things that happen in our country. They don’t show the convoys of hay trucks going from one state to another to help ranchers who lost all their feed in a fire. They don’t show linemen and equipment operators working days on end to restore roads and power to homes after floods and hurricanes.

In the coming days, and in the years to come, I pray that our country starts to heal by remembering that we put others before ourselves. If we look to fulfill the needs of our neighbor before we look to fill our own desires, it will make our communities, states and our country stronger. Shovel the snow off your elderly neighbor’s sidewalk, volunteer your time to help at community events, take a stand when nobody else will and above all else show kindness to everyone that crosses your path.

Thank you to all the veterans who put our country first. Here’s to looking forward to healing division in our country and putting others ahead of ourselves. That’s all for this time, keep tabs on your side of the barbed wire and God bless.

Meinzer is a fourth-generation rancher raised on the southeastern plains of Colorado. He and his family live and ranch in Oshkosh, Neb.