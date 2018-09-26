Americans for Free Trade requests exclusion process for tariffs on $200B in goods

WASHINGTON — Americans for Free Trade today sent a letter to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer requesting an exclusion process for the most recent wave of tariffs on $200 billion in goods.

Today's letter follows the Trump administration imposing a 10 percent tariff on $200 billion in products that American business, farmers, manufacturers and consumers rely on. While an exclusion process was provided to American businesses for the nearly $50 billion in previously announced tariffs, the administration has said that no similar process will be provided on the most recent tariffs on $200 billion in goods that went into effect Monday.

"Businesses and industries across the board are concerned about the impact that the tariffs will have on their operations, workers and customers," the coalition wrote in the letter. "It can take months, if not years, for companies to successfully shift their supply chains to find new vendors who meet all of their requirements to produce safe, quality and compliant products under socially responsible conditions."

"The latest round of tariffs also provides U.S. companies with very little time to properly plan to rework their supply chains as the tariffs took effect six days after the final list was announced," the coalition said.

Americans for Free Trade will continue to use its diverse coalition of employers in communities across the country to press for the same exclusion process that had been provided on previous tariff lists. Americans for Free Trade is also working with Farmers for Free Trade on a grassroots nationwide campaign to illustrate the impacts of tariffs on American businesses, families, farmers and manufacturers.

Full text of the letter can be found below and downloaded at http://americansforfreetrade.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Americans-for-Free-Trade-USTR-Exlusion-Process-Letter-Final-092618.pdf.