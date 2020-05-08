America’s meatpacking facilities practicing safe reopening to ensure a stable food supply

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today applauded the safe reopening of critical infrastructure meatpacking facilities across the United States. These meatpacking facilities have resumed or plan to resume operations this week following President Trump’s Executive Order directing the facilities to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidelines specifically created for the meat and poultry sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the CDC and state and local health officials have been working around the clock to ensure a safe and stable supply of protein is available for American consumers all while keeping employees safe.

“President Trump took decisive action last week to ensure America’s meatpacking facilities reopen in a safe way to ensure America’s producers and ranchers will be able to bring their product to market,” said Secretary Perdue. “I want to thank the patriotic and heroic meatpacking facility workers who are returning to work this week so the millions of Americans who depend on them for food security can continue to do so.”

The following major meatpacking facilities are resuming operations across the United States this week:

Tyson Perry, Iowa (pork)

Tyson Waterloo, Iowa (pork)

Tyson Logansport, Ind. (pork)

Tyson Robards, Ky. (poultry)

Tyson Portland, Maine (further processor)

Tyson Pasco, Wash. (beef)

Tyson Dakota City, Neb. (beef)

Aurora Packing, Aurora, Ill. (beef)

JBS Green Bay, Wis. (beef)

JBS Worthington, Minn. (pork)

Smithfield Monmouth, Ill. (pork)

Smithfield Sioux Falls, S.D. (pork)

Indiana Packers, Ind. (pork)

Jennie-O Turkey Store, Wilmar, Minn. (poultry)