Amish Broccoli Bake | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 c. Mayonnaise

1/2 c. Chopped onion

1/2 tsp. Salt

1/4 tsp. Black pepper

2 packages frozen chopped broccoli, thawed

1 c. Shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 box stuffing mix

1/4 c. butter, melted and divided

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Coat a three-quart casserole dish with cooking spray.

In a medium bowl, combine soup, mayonnaise, onion, salt and pepper; mix well.

Place half the broccoli in the casserole dish.

Sprinkle with half the cheese and half the stuffing mix.

Pour half the butter and half the soup mixture over stuffing.

Repeat layers one more time.

Bake 35 to 40 minutes, or until hot in center.