Amish Chicken Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.
May 28, 2018
8 ounces medium egg noodles
1/2 c. butter
1/3 c. all-purpose flour
2 c. chicken broth
1c. milk
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
2 c. chopped cooked rotisserie chicken
8 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced
1/3 c. chopped onion
2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
4 c. grated Parmesan cheese
Cook noodles according to package directions; drain and set aside.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and coat a 9 x13-inch baking dish with
cooking spray; set aside.
In a medium saucepan over low heat, melt butter; gradually add flour, stirring until smooth.
Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.
Gradually add chicken broth and milk; increase heat to medium and cook until mixture is slightly thickened and bubbly, stirring constantly.
Stir in salt and pepper; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine noodles, chicken, mushrooms, onion, and parsley; stir in sauce.
Spoon mixture into baking dish and sprinkle with cheese.
Bake uncovered 25 minutes, or until heated through.