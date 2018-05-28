Amish Chicken Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

8 ounces medium egg noodles

1/2 c. butter

1/3 c. all-purpose flour

2 c. chicken broth

1c. milk

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 c. chopped cooked rotisserie chicken

8 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced

1/3 c. chopped onion

2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

4 c. grated Parmesan cheese

Cook noodles according to package directions; drain and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and coat a 9 x13-inch baking dish with

cooking spray; set aside.

In a medium saucepan over low heat, melt butter; gradually add flour, stirring until smooth.

Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Gradually add chicken broth and milk; increase heat to medium and cook until mixture is slightly thickened and bubbly, stirring constantly.

Stir in salt and pepper; set aside.

In a large bowl, combine noodles, chicken, mushrooms, onion, and parsley; stir in sauce.

Spoon mixture into baking dish and sprinkle with cheese.

Bake uncovered 25 minutes, or until heated through.