Amish Chicken Casserole | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

8 oz. pkg. medium egg noodles

1/2 c. butter

1/3 c. all-purpose flour

2 c. chicken broth

1 c. milk

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 c. chopped cooked rotisserie chicken

8 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced

1/3 c. chopped onion

2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese

Cook noodles according to package directions, drain and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray, set aside.

In a medium saucepan over low heat, melt butter, gradually add flour, stirring until smooth.

Cook 1 minute, stirring constantly.

Gradually add chicken broth and milk, increase heat to medium and cook until mixture is slightly thickened and bubbly, stirring constantly.

Stir in salt and pepper, set aside.

In a large bowl, combine noodles, chicken, mushrooms, onion and parsley, stir in sauce.

Spoon mixture into baking dish and sprinkle with cheese.

Bake uncovered 25 minutes, or until heated through.