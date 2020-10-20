AMPS, NAMI ask FSIS to support cell-based meat, poultry labeling

Groups representing both meat and cultured meat products on Monday sent a joint letter asking the Agriculture Department to support mandatory labeling of cell-based/cultured meat and poultry products and to solicit input on what that labeling should look like through an Advance Notice of Public Rulemaking.

The letter was written by the Alliance for Meat, Poultry and Seafood Innovation (AMPS Innovation), an industry coalition representing the makers of cell-based/cultured meat, poultry and seafood products, and the North American Meat Institute, a trade association whose members process the vast majority of U.S. beef, pork, lamb and turkey,

The groups wrote to Agriculture Undersecretary for Food Safety Mindy Brashears, saying, “Although these products have not yet come to market in the United States, market entry is fast approaching, and there is significant interest in the regulation of these products, particularly regarding applicable labeling requirements.”

“The companies developing these products are committed to supporting and complying with principles that ensure labeling is truthful and not misleading, does not disparage cell-based/cultured or conventional products, enables consumers to distinguish between such products, and is consistent with the safety and nutritional qualities of the product.”

The groups noted that in March 2019 USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service and the Food and Drug Administration announced a joint framework under which they will work together to ensure the safety and labeling of cell-based/cultured meat and poultry products.

Among other provisions of the framework, FSIS is to have oversight of the labeling of cell-based/cultured meat and poultry, as it does for all meat and poultry sold in the United States, while the FDA will oversee the labeling of cell-based/cultured seafood, as it does for most seafood sold in the United States.

The groups also noted that FDA recently issued a request for information regarding the labeling of cell-based/cultured seafood products.