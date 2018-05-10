AMS announces shift in seed division administration

The Agriculture Department's Agricultural Marketing Service announced last Friday the administration of the Seed Regulatory & Testing Division has shifted from the Livestock, Poultry & Seed Program to the Science & Technology Program.

The Livestock, Poultry, and Seed Program will become the Livestock and Poultry Program, focusing on the livestock, poultry, and related industries to provide the best possible service to customers of these marketing programs.

"Under S&T's administration, SRTD will continue to regulate and provide testing services for agricultural and vegetable seeds to ensure the efficient, orderly marketing of seeds and to assist in the development of new or expanding markets," AMS said in a news release.

"The organizational change will increase efficiencies as the SRTD is already co-located with S&T's National Science Laboratories in Gastonia, N.C. The realignment enables AMS to provide an integrated vision and leadership to address regulatory issues important to the seed industry."

The organizational change is to support Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue's "goal to make USDA the most effective, most efficient, and best managed department in the federal government," AMS said.

"The internal changes will not impact the quality of services to the agriculture sector, but will improve opportunities for the cross-utilization of staff and other resources."