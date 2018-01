AMS clarifies status of hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic organic operations

The Agriculture Department's Agricultural Marketing Service posted a notice clarifying that certification of hydroponic, aquaponic and aeroponic operations is allowed under the USDA organic regulations and has been since the National Organic Program began.

AMS noted that the National Organic Standards Board has recommended prohibiting aeroponic systems in organic production, but that aeroponics remain eligible for certification while USDA considers the recommendation.

AMS made the statements in conjunction with the posting of information on the latest National Organic Standards Board meeting at which these production systems were the subject of much discussion and votes. The meeting took place in Jacksonville, Fla., in November.