AMS imposes 5 year suspension in settlement with Troy Siebels, S&S Buying Inc.

WASHINGTON – On Jan. 28, 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's, Agricultural Marketing Service, entered into a consent decision with S&S Buying, Inc. and Troy Siebels, Stamford, Neb., to settle a complaint issued by AMS on June 26, 2018, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. The consent decision suspends the Packers and Stockyards registration for Siebels and S&S Buying Inc. for five years, prohibiting them from operating as a livestock dealer during this period.

An AMS investigation found that Siebels, as owner and operator of S&S Buying Inc., failed to pay four livestock markets a total of $325,144 for livestock purchases during the period from March 24, 2017, through June 6, 2017, by failing to maintain sufficient funds to cover checks that he wrote in payment for these livestock purchases.

The consent decision and order direct Siebels to cease and desist from (1) failing to pay the full amount of the purchase price of livestock before the close of the next business day following each purchase of livestock; and (2) failing to maintain sufficient funds to cover checks written in payment for livestock purchases.

Siebels and S&S Buying Inc. agreed to a suspension of five years, beginning on Feb. 4, 2019. The order permits Siebels to be employed by a registered employer as long as he discloses his employer's information and the employer is responsible for payment of livestock purchased. At any time during the five-year suspension period, Siebels may request lifting the suspension completely if Siebels demonstrates to AMS the unpaid livestock sellers are paid in full.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat, and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Director, Packers and Stockyards Division, Fair Trade Practices Program, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at Stuart.Frank@ams.usda.gov.