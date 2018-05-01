AMS proposes amendment to allowed organic list for livestock

The Agriculture Department's Agricultural Marketing Service said it will publish on Monday a proposed rule in the Federal Register to amend the National List of Allowed and Prohibited Substances for organics.

AMS said the changes are based on public input and the National Organic Standards Board's (NOSB) November 2017 recommendations for livestock and handling.

The proposed rule would make two changes to the National List:

» Allow elemental sulfur in organic livestock production for use as a topical pesticide treatment to repel mites, fleas and ticks from livestock and their living spaces.

» Reclassify potassium acid tartrate from a nonagricultural substance to an agricultural substance. Potassium acid tartrate is currently listed as a nonorganic ingredient allowed in organic products. Reclassifying potassium acid tartrate as an agricultural substance would require handlers to use the organic form when it is commercially available. If it is not commercially available, handlers would be allowed to use the nonorganic form.

The 60-day public comment period closes on June 29, 2018.