AMS reaches a consent decision and civil penalty with Cargill in Wichita, Kan.

WASHINGTON – As part of its commitment to ensuring fair and competitive markets for the livestock, meat and poultry industries, on May 16, 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service reached a consent decision with Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation of Wichita, Kan., for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. The consent decision was signed by Chief Administrative Law Judge, Channing D. Strother.

An investigation by AMS in June 2017 revealed that Cargill failed to maintain the accuracy of a scale at one of its Texas plants based on standards established under the P&S Act. Failure to maintain an accurate scale is a violation of the P&S Act.

Under the consent decision, Cargill and its agents and employees must cease and desist from failing to meet applicable accuracy tolerances established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology for the dynamic monorail scale at Cargill’s cattle processing plant in Friona, Texas. In addition, Cargill must pay a civil penalty of $22,500.

The P&S Act is a fair trade practice and payment protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Stuart Frank, Packers and Stockyards Division, at (515) 323-2586, or by email at stuart.frank@usda.gov.