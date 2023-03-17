An evening Goose Gossage to benefit the ProRodeo Hall of Fame

Gossage

Goose-RFP-032023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The ProRodeo Hall of Fame is honored to announce a new fundraising event with Colorado Springs native and member of the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, Rich “Goose” Gossage. The event dubbed “An Evening with Goose” will feature an evening of storytelling, an opportunity for Q&A and conversation with the baseball legend. The event will be held on Friday, May 19 at the Hall of Fame beginning at 6 p.m.

Gossage

Goose-RFP-032023

Gossage is a native of Colorado Springs, graduating from Wasson High School in 1970 where he played basketball and baseball and was inducted into the high school’s “Wall of Fame.”

Gossage’s career covered 22 seasons in MLB from 1972 to 1994. He was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008. In the 1970s and 80s Gossage became the personification of “the closer” along with his bad guy looks and demeanor. He transitioned from a starting pitcher to reliever, then to closer going on to become one of the all-time pitching forces in major league baseball.

Gossage’s best known for his years with the New York Yankees (1978-1983) and the San Diego Padres (1984-1987), playing in two World Series, earning a World Series ring in 1978 with the Yankees. Gossage played for 10 MLB teams total and one team in the Japanese League in 1990. He was selected for the All-Star game nine times, led the American League in saves three times and was voted the Relief Man of the Year once in 1978.

Gossage played the relief pitcher role in an era where relievers were called to pitch in multiple innings, generally from the seventh inning to the end of the ninth inning. Illustrating Goose’s intimidating style, he still today ranks as the number three all-time strikeout leader among MLB relievers behind Dennis Eckersley and Hoyt Wilhelm and Eckersley pitched both as a starter and reliever in his career.

WESTERN HERITAGE

Raised in Colorado, Gossage has a strong love for the western lifestyle, especially the sport of rodeo. “I know a lot of the guys in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, and I have a huge respect for them and what they do for a living,” Gossage said. “I’m glad my family and I didn’t have to depend on me riding bulls or team roping or bulldogging for us to live. The rodeo athletes are some of the most underrated in terms of athletics and toughness. They earn every penny they win and they don’t have guaranteed money, they have to win to eat,” he added.

“We are excited to bring these two sports together for an evening of stories and fun,” said Kent Sturman, director of the Hall of Fame. “Colorado Springs is a huge sports town and is the headquarters for several major sports organizations. What better way to support the hall than to have sports fans of all types spend an evening together enjoying their passions.”

“I was honored when they asked if I would speak at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, Gossage said. “It’s in my hometown and it’s for the cowboy way of life that I love. It should be a fun evening.”

“We are offering this new event as a way for local residents who are fans of baseball, Goose and rodeo to come together to support our museum,” Sturman said. “The ProRodeo Hall of Fame is the only heritage center in the world dedicated to the sport of professional rodeo and it is located right here in Goose’s hometown of Colorado Springs.”

The evening will feature a dinner, live auction, stories from Goose about his baseball career, and a Q&A session with Goose. Guests will also be able to tour the Hall of Fame offering them an opportunity to learn about two of America’s favorite sports – baseball and rodeo. Tickets are available at http://www.prorodeohalloffame.com . All proceeds benefit the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and its programming.

The ProRodeo Hall of Fame is a 501(c)3 educational and charitable not-for-profit organization.