Make sure you know how many cows your range can handle. Courtesy Photo

The Nebraska Extension will host five workshops for livestock producers in June and July, with the first one held on June 12 in Chadron. The workshop is entitled Analyzing Stocking Rates for the Modern Cow. Nebraska Extension Livestock Systems Educators Brock Ortner and Ryan Benjamin will lead the workshops.

“The modern cow is a play on the industry’s trend to make selections for cattle with high growth potential, leading to cows that have greater mature size and feed intake than cows 20-30 years ago,” Ortner said. “Not accounting for changes in a cowherd’s average weight can lead to an inadvertent increase in stocking rates that may exceed what pastures can support.”

The workshop will also discuss stocking rates, which are a critical aspect of grazing management to match forage availability to the forage demands of livestock. “Stocking pastures at higher rates than optimal can lead to decreased plant vitality and decreased future production,” he said.

Topics include:

Effects of mature weight and milk potential on cow-calf systems

Examples of stacking rate calculations

Using the Rangeland Analysis Platform to estimate individual ranch forage production

Discuss changes to plant morphology and future production in response to overgrazing

Dates and locations:

June 12 – Country Kitchen Convention Room at 5 p.m. in Chadron

June 13 – Sheridan County Extension Office at 11 a.m. in Rushville

June 30 – Mid-Plains Community College at 11 a.m. CST in Valentine

July 1 – Cody Community Building at 8 a.m. in Cody

July 1 – Gordon Community Building at 12:30 p.m. in Gordon

The cost is $10 and includes dinner and a workbook with the slide deck and other resources. Pre-register at least one week before the meeting date to allow for meal planning.

For more information or to register, contact the Sheridan County Extension Office at (308) 327-2312 or the Cherry County Extension Office at (402) 376-1850.