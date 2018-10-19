Anderson appointed to American Lamb Board

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue announced the appointment of four members to the American Lamb Board last week, among them, Colorado's Bradley Anderson. A longtime industry leader, Anderson is the vice president of procurement and services at Mountain States Lamb in Greeley, Colo.

Anderson grew up in the lamb industry on his grandparent's 400 head lot where they finished lambs and marketed them locally. After livestock judging for Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College and then Oklahoma Panhandle State University, and finally earning his master's in animal science from Oklahoma State University, Anderson joined Iowa Lamb. He spent eight years there in procurement, operations, and sales before beginning his career with Mountain States Lamb in 2010.

Anderson will begin his second term on the board representing first handlers, or processors. Other appointees include Tom Colyer, Hubbardston, Mass., producer (101-500 head), Gwendolyn Kitzan, Nisland, N.D., producer (>500 head), and Rob Rule, Hawarden, Iowa, feeder (>5,000 head).

Anderson said his time on the board is spent trying to best allocate checkoff dollars to increase lamb consumption and to serve producers through marketing and research. The opening of the Japanese market was a promising sign for the industry.

"We think that can certainly be another outlet for our high-quality American products and we're excited about that," Anderson said. "It's a big deal for the industry."

He said American exports have been added to the approved list and Mountain States Lamb is preparing to begin supplying that market. He said he is entering his second term on the board with high hopes about the industry's growing demand.

"I think more industry innovation is one of the biggest things I'm excited about in the future," he said.

Anderson said grant funds are becoming available to fund various research projects to ensure forward progress in technology in all industry sectors as well as traceability. Camera grading to augment USDA graders is one of the technologies in use at Mountain States Lamb, allowing members to be paid premiums on a value-based grid system utilizing quality and yield grade information assigned by the camera.

Anderson lives in Ault, Colo., where he and his wife, Lori, raise lambs. His children, Caitlyn, Garrett, and Rylee are active in the operation and the FFA program.

The 13-member American Lamb Board is composed of six producers, three feeders, three first handlers and one seedstock producer. Two producers appointed to the board must own 100 or less head of lambs annually, one producer must own 101 to 500 head of lambs annually and three producers must own more than 500 head of lambs annually. At least one feeder must feed less than 5,000 head of lambs annually and at least one must feed more than 5,000 head of lambs annually.

Since 1966, congress has authorized the establishment of 22 industry-funded research and promotion boards. They empower farmers and ranchers to leverage their own resources to develop new markets, strengthen existing markets, and conduct important research and promotion activities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's AMS provides oversight, paid for by industry assessments, which ensures fiscal accountability and program integrity for participating stakeholders. ❖

— Gabel is an assistant editor and reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at rgabel@thefencepost.com or (970) 392-4410.