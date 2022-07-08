Anderson takes the reins as Colorado Cattlemen’s Association’s next president
ARVADA, Colo. — Philip Anderson, rancher from Walden, Colo., stepped into his role as the 117th president of Colorado Cattlemen’s Association at CCA’s 2022 Annual Convention hosted June 13-15 in Colorado Springs, Colo. Anderson has served on CCA’s board of directors for over 10 years and has been actively involved in local, state and national cattlemen’s associations. As he looks toward this year as CCA president, Anderson anticipates challenges for the future viability of the Colorado beef industry, but is excited to build upon the progress CCA has made in its 155 year tenure.
Anderson follows Steve Wooten, outgoing CCA president, from Kim, Colo. Wooten’s second term as CCA president was more than busy with addressing new challenges and opportunities that affect the longevity of the beef industry in Colorado, in addition to his nationwide industry advocacy. Wooten said of his experience as CCA president, “It was an honor to serve as the president of this association and all the great men, women, and families that represent our industry.” Wooten continued to say, “My travels across the state and country demonstrated our industry’s resiliency and enthusiasm to advance our legacy, preserve our traditions and secure our beef industry as the leading protein source of consumers.”
EDUCATION EXPERIENCE
CCA’s new president and his wife, Debbi, and their family reside in North Park, where they own and operate the family’s cow-calf and hay ranch. In addition to his role on the ranch, Philip proudly taught for over 34 years in ag education and mentored many students and other educators through his teaching and Future Farmers of America adviser role. True to his educator roots, Anderson is eager to recapture ag literacy across the state. He looks forward to encouraging open dialogue between producers, industry stakeholders, agency and administrative staff and consumers alike.
Anderson has promoted the importance of member involvement as members and partners who work on behalf of the industry are critical to the industry’s longevity. From his interactions, Anderson has seen firsthand the difference an engaged membership can make for our industry. “I am looking forward to serving the members of the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association as their president,” said Anderson. “I am eagerly anticipating working side-by-side with members on issues of importance on behalf of all of Colorado’s beef producers and the broader industry,” said Anderson.
CCA is pleased to welcome the CCA 2022-2023 board of directors:
President: Philip Anderson, Walden
President-Elect: Robert Farnam, Brush
1st Vice President: Tom Harrington, Carbondale
2nd Vice President: Curt Russell, Sugar City
Treasurer: Brett Datteri, Greeley
Northeast quarter representatives: Jim Magnuson, Eaton and Jim Santomaso, Sterling
Northwest quarter representatives: Mike Camblin, Maybell and Sean Martin, Carbondale
Southwest quarter representatives: Al Heaton, Cortez and Mark LeValley, Hotchkiss
Southeast quarter representatives: R.J. Jolly, Kit Carson and Nate Tanner, Yoder
Immediate Past President: Steve Wooten, Kim
Past President: Janie VanWinkle, Fruita
As with the officers from years before, this year’s officers will be leading the association as CCA continues its mission of being the premier cattlemen’s association that serves as the principal voice and advocate for Colorado beef production.
