Andres, Beard foundation launches climate change initiative for restaurants

“Independent restaurants are not just the heart and soul of our communities — they are also a powerful economic force, providing jobs to millions, generating hundreds of billions in revenue, supporting local agriculture and businesses, and nurturing our cultural identity,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. “The harsh reality is that climate change will create serious challenges for many of these beloved establishments, and it is critical we come together and take action now.”

The Beard Foundation and the Global Food Institute at George Washington University, which Andrés founded, released a report that illustrates the impact climate change is having on independent restaurants and the farmers who supply them.

According to the new report, the independent restaurant industry is the fifth-largest employer in the U.S., totaling 3.9 million workers, generating $75 billion in wages in local economies across the U.S. and more than $209 billion in revenue.

In addition to the report, the James Beard Foundation also released a fact sheet that highlights the economic importance of the industry and lays out policy parameters for federal action and the audio of a webinar it held Tuesday. “As a chef, and in my work with restaurants around the world, I see first-hand the impact of climate change on the ingredients we source, the dishes we prepare, and on the communities and people we serve,” said Andrés. “This research is more than just a collection of data and insights; it’s a rallying cry for chefs, restaurateurs, food producers, policymakers, and all actors across the supply chain.”

To read the report, go to https://jbf-media.s3.amazonaws.com/production/page/2024/2/20/021624_JBF_GWU_REPORT_FINAL.pdf .